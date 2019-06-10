Destroy All Humans! Remake Gets First Gameplay Footage - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games during the YouTube Live at E3 2019 revealed the first gameplay footage of the remake of Destroy All Humans!.

View it below:





Destroy All Humans! will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2020.

