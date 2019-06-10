Next Generation Xbox Project Scarlett Launches Holiday 2020 - News

Microsoft during its E3 2019 press conference announced its next generation Xbox, called Project Scarlett, will launch in holiday 2020.

View the E3 2019 trailer of Project Scarlett below:

Here is an overview of the console:

Project Scarlett will set a new bar for console power, speed and performance, arriving holiday 2020 alongside Halo Infinite. Powered by a custom-designed processor, leveraging the latest Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture from our partners at AMD, Project Scarlett will deliver a new level of immersion. Paired with high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next generation solid state drive (SSD), Project Scarlett will provide developers the power they require to bring their creative visions to life. Featuring hardware accelerated raytracing, variable refresh rate, 8K capability and ultra-low latency input, Project Scarlett will deliver a new level of fidelity, precision and accuracy never before seen in console gaming.

With Project Scarlett, we continue our commitment to compatibility by ensuring your gaming accessories and Xbox career will also move forward with you, along with thousands of games across four console generations which will look and play best on Project Scarlett.

