Next Generation Xbox Project Scarlett Launches Holiday 2020
Microsoft during its E3 2019 press conference announced its next generation Xbox, called Project Scarlett, will launch in holiday 2020.
View the E3 2019 trailer of Project Scarlett below:
Here is an overview of the console:
Project Scarlett will set a new bar for console power, speed and performance, arriving holiday 2020 alongside Halo Infinite. Powered by a custom-designed processor, leveraging the latest Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture from our partners at AMD, Project Scarlett will deliver a new level of immersion. Paired with high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next generation solid state drive (SSD), Project Scarlett will provide developers the power they require to bring their creative visions to life. Featuring hardware accelerated raytracing, variable refresh rate, 8K capability and ultra-low latency input, Project Scarlett will deliver a new level of fidelity, precision and accuracy never before seen in console gaming.
With Project Scarlett, we continue our commitment to compatibility by ensuring your gaming accessories and Xbox career will also move forward with you, along with thousands of games across four console generations which will look and play best on Project Scarlett.
Definitely sounding like PS and XB will have extremely similar hardware and specs next gen, which is good as it will put the focus on other features to one up each other. Less work for devs, too.
So, it looks like they will be very similar in power. Looks like Sony has next gen on lock with their exclusives and brand loyalty WW.
Even with the customising from each client these console will be closely related, since they are basically choosing from the same parts bin with pretty much the same budgetary constraints, we now have in the PS4 and Xbox one, two homogeneous products and that will continue next gen, with everything being so closed in, the real surprise would be Sony and MS not having good tabs on each others work. that doesn't mean there can't be surprises the amount of PS4 ram was a surprise but that was only because it was a last minute decision and only concerned the amount.
This remind's me of Cerny talking about Playstations move to X86 and how he went to Sony after having what he described as an epiphany my thoughts were so did someone at MS have the same epiphany or was it a case of at least one of them keeping tabs on your competition that eventually lead them both to amd's door , It has precedence MS went to intel when they got word of the cell.
thismeintiel my answer to your question is yes.
Important Quote "It eats monsters for breakfast" odd thing to say at the end. I wonder if his referring to the competition.