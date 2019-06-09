12 Minutes Headed to Xbox One and PC in Early 2020 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference the interactive thriller, 12 Minutes, will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

In 12 Minutes, players take on the role of a husband, dropped into what should be a romantic evening with his wife. The night turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into their home, accuses the wife of murder and beats the man to death. Then, players find themselves immediately returned to the exact moment the man opens his front door, stuck in a twelve minute time loop and doomed to relive the same terror again and again. Players must find a way to use the knowledge of what’s coming to change the outcome and break the loop.

12 Minutes blends the dream-like suspense of The Shining with the claustrophobia of Rear Window and the fragmented structure of Memento.

