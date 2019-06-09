Sky: Children of the Light Launches for iOS on July 11, Later for Consoles, PC and Android - News

Journey developer thatgamecompany announced Sky: Children of the Light will launch for iOS on July 11, and later for consoles, Windows PC and Android.

View the E3 2019 trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones.

In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations.

In the kingdom of Sky, you can…

Soar and explore seven dreamlike realms to uncover the mystery.

Encounter and socialize with like-minded players from around the world.

Feel free to express yourself with a delightful selection of character customizations.

Team up with others to adventure into darker realms, save spirits and uncover ancient treasures.

Gift candles of light to share appreciation and grow friendships.

Enjoy a unique musical experience and create harmonies together.

Join an ever-expanding world with new upcoming attractions, including seasonal events and expansion of realms.

