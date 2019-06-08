Tales of Arise Announcement Leaked for PS4, XB1 & PC - News

Among a trio of leaked announcements from Bandai-Namco ahead of the E3 show next week is Tales of Arise, the latest entry in the company's long-running RPG series which began with Tales of Phantasia in 1995. The most recent entry has been Tales of Berseria which released for PS3, PS4 & PC in 2016.

Read a description of the game below:

On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.

Key Features

The Next Chapter – Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4.

– Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4. Dynamic Action – Dynamic Action RPG featuring an updated battle system that retains classic Tales of gameplay.

– Dynamic Action RPG featuring an updated battle system that retains classic Tales of gameplay. Stunning Visuals – High quality animation created by ufotable.

