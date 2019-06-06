Nintendo Reveals More Plans for E3 2019 - News

Nintendo has revealed more of its plans for E3 2019, as well as some of its games that will be playable.

The confirmed playable games at the Nintendo booth include the following:

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield

Multiple Game Tournaments: Teams from around the world gather to compete in multiple Nintendo Switch games on Saturday, June 8, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel at 929 S. Broadway St. in Los Angeles. The action starts at 11 a.m. with the Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational 2019, in which four members of the Super Mario Maker community will compete in a variety of Super Mario Maker 2courses. Next up, fans can enjoy the action of the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 tournaments. The line for entry starts forming at 8:00 a.m. in front of The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Fans who want to watch in person can gain free entry after receiving an event badge in line on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. People can get additional ticket information at Nintendo.com. Those who prefer to watch the competitions online can visit Nintendo.com and Nintendo’s channels on Twitch and YouTube.

The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT on June 11. Viewers can watch it by visiting Nintendo.com. The presentation, which focuses entirely on software, will offer a look at games scheduled to launch in 2019. Nintendo Treehouse: Live: Nintendo of America’s Treehouse staff hosts a livestream from Nintendo’s booth at E3 that offers viewers live gameplay and commentary. The show on Tuesday, June 11, starts immediately following the Nintendo Direct presentation. For the next two days, the show is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. PT. For the first time ever, Nintendo is dedicating Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming on Thursday, June 13, to focus on indie games. People can view every day of the live stream at Nintendo.com.

