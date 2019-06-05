Blasphemous Headed to Switch, PS4, X1, and PC in 2019 - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen announced the action platformer Blasphemous will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2019.

View the reval trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Blasphemous players take up the role of The Penitent One in the dark gothic land of Cvstodia, where a foul curse, known simply as The Miracle, has fallen.

Explore this nightmarish world of twisted religion and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to smite the hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses, all eager to tear you limb from limb. Locate and equip relics, rosary beads and prayers that call on the powers of the heavens to aid you in your quest to break your eternal damnation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles