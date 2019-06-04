Microsoft Celebrates E3 With Xbox Deals Starting June 7, Xbox One X $100 Off - News

Microsoft is celebrating the start of E3 2019 this coming weekend with Xbox deals starting on June 7. The Deals include discounts on consoles, hundreds of games and accessories.

The offers include:

$100 off Xbox One X

$50 off the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle

$50 off Xbox One S bundles and the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

Up to 75% off select games including discounts on newly released titles such as Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

$10 off controllers

Discounted games include Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Forza Horizon 4, World War Z, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Sea of Thieves, NBA 2K19, Anthem, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Spectre Rising Edition.

