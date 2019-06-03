Yo-kai Watch 4 Gets 37 Minutes of Gameplay in New Video - News

A video has been posted online showcasing 37 minutes of gameplay footage of Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky.

View it below:





Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 20 in Japan.

