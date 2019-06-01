Microsoft to Showcase 14 First-Party Titles at E3 2019 Press Conference - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced via Twitter the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference will features 14 titles from Xbox Game Studios. Spencer says it is the biggest ever lineup of first-party titles from Microsoft ever at E3.

Just finishing our final E3 rehearsal here with the team in Redmond. Feel really good about the briefing. Lots to show. We have 14 Xbox Game Studios games in the show this year, more first party games than we've ever had in the show. Fun times. #XboxE3 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 30, 2019

Confirmed upcoming releases from Xbox Game Studios include Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Battletoads.

