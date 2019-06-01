Microsoft to Showcase 14 First-Party Titles at E3 2019 Press Conference - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 875 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced via Twitter the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference will features 14 titles from Xbox Game Studios. Spencer says it is the biggest ever lineup of first-party titles from Microsoft ever at E3.
Just finishing our final E3 rehearsal here with the team in Redmond. Feel really good about the briefing. Lots to show. We have 14 Xbox Game Studios games in the show this year, more first party games than we've ever had in the show. Fun times. #XboxE3— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 30, 2019
Confirmed upcoming releases from Xbox Game Studios include Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Battletoads.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
23 Comments
Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Ori 2, Battletoads are confirmed from E3 2018. Maybe some teasers for Fable 4 , Forza 8 and Ages of Empires 4. Probably they "include" Outer Worlds because the game is from Obsidian (Now first party estudio). I hope we can see some Perfect Dark, Recore 2 and Quantum Break 2 news.
Forza Motorsports 8 doesn't come out until fall of 2020 I doubt they have anything to show yet.
- +1
Alan wake 2, Quantum 2, recore 2 - would be all interesting to me. I never played recore. It left a bad taste in my mouth by how it released and I never got "interested" again once they did the re-release with new content.
- 0
Chris Hu, they can just show some super high res images of a car from the photo mode of the previous Forza titles or just from the PC version of the game running on a pair of 2080ti's or... do what they did before and drive a car onto the stage to remind people what you will be driving in the game.... cars!
- -1
Microsoft always does this marketing trick, does it work? Every E3 we're going to show X amount of games, or X amount of exclusives and it always seems like a big number but after watching the event it's underwhelming. Honestly they put expectations high by saying things like this and they can never live up to it.
So what's the tally?
- 0
You do know the last 3 E3 events, Xbox has had some of the best, especially last's year showcase.
- +2
sales of the 3 systems on the market suggest that the general audiences didn't agree with you Azz
- 0
Given the new console I expect a lot of cross platform announcments. Some will just be teasers for years out. I think it will be a good show though. Last year was weak for everybody in my opinion.
- +2
@Ganon - Sales don't equal what is a good show. Last few E3's MS have hit it out the park. Weather or not it sells afterwards is a completely different subject.
- 0
14!? Doubt most of them will come out this generation considering they only bought new studios within the last year. Most likely gears 5 and halo infinite will be the only 'AAA' games from microsoft for the xbox one until the xbox two or whatever they call it.
They have also announced Ori WIll of the Wisp and Battletoads due out this year, Battletoads might be a A or AA game however don't underestimate Ori 2, AAA or A grade game, the first one is a masterpiece.
- +4
They have also announced Ori WIll of the Wisp and Battletoads due out this year, Battletoads might be a A or AA game however don't underestimate Ori 2, AAA or A grade game, the first one is a masterpiece.
- 0
considering the weekly sales of the X1 I think it's fair to say that this generation is over for Microsoft, anything that they'll have in the works now will have the Xbox4k in mind and scaled back X1 ports will be secondary in importance to the new systems games.
- 0
Impressive. They did buy a lot of studios, so I'm curious to see what they'll show.
Cannot complain with 14 titles, MS also outsource a lot to 3rd party devs to make so I am interested in seeing who will be making what as well as there own studios.
I mean you could work out in your heads what the majority of these titles are gonna be, including the upcoming Halo PC ports, new Forza's Horizon and numbered sequel on top of some information about Halo infinite, sadly for ms @ E3 going by their past outings there we can expect around 5 of these 14 games to not surface for around 3-4 years and it's likely that 2 of them get cancelled.
Quality over Quantity. Excited to see what NT will show, if anything.
NT and Playground Games non Forza Horizon game is what I want to see the most.
- 0
Another poorly worded promotion. MS really needs to work on their marketing. 14 is great, as long as many are actually great to play. While you could say it should be assumed the games are great, based on past first party offerings, Phil should have at least mentioned how awesome they were. 14 buns mean little if there's only one or two patties between them all. Let's hope Phil has his apron on at E3 and brings home the bacon.
@EricHiggin - What's great to you doesn't always mean great for someone else. Also a lot of MS's 1st party IPs have been outsourced by 3rd party devs so technically its the 3rd party devs you should be upset about not MS. MS's own Studios have done pretty good like 343, Turn 10 and the Coalition have made great games and Rare have done alright. Also there's nothing hard to understand with the number 14, not sure why its hard for you to understand or accept.
- 0
Considering the size of the studios they have, I don't really believe this number to be real, accurate or big games made only by they. Even more when considering the past twisted naming they have used in the past.
Why even bother, if you're just going to give away your exclusives to PC and Switch, might as well not have first party titles.