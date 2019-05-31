RTS Platformer Smelter Announced for NS, PS4, Steam - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer X Plus have announced real-time strategy action platformer, Smelter, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2020.





Here is an overview of the game:

Smelter is a real time strategy-action platformer hybrid inspired by classic games of the 16-bit era. Players play as Eve, who teams up with the mysterious armor, Smelter, in her search for Adam. Expand Smelter’s fortifications throughout the various domains of the Rumbly Lands watched over by the Guardians and Watchers. Defend against onslaughts of enemies, discover lost ruins, meet new and eccentric characters and grow stronger before diving into pulse pounding, 2D side-scrolling action platformer levels.

Key Features:

Combines the methodical planning of real time strategy games with the energy of action platformers.

Bespoke handcrafted pixel art.

Three different Elemental skill sets, each with their own unique movement, attack and defense skills you’ll need to fight monsters, traverse levels, and solve puzzles.

Three unique Domains with their own memorable stories, stages, side characters, enemies and bosses.

