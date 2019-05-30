Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada Switch Release Date Revealed - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on June 27 for $24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Yamada-kun (age 36) is a programmer at a major game publisher. He hates his job. Deep into every night, alone in his apartment, he works on his own game: it’s an RPG, and he is the hero, Brave Yamada!

One day, he falls in love at first sight with his new neighbor Maria-chan and in an effort to nurture these feelings, adds Princess Maria into his game!

Will Yamada-kun and Maria-chan find love?

Is destiny pre-programmed, or randomly generated? Is love a bug or a feature?

Find out in this unique RPG from Onion Games!

What is Dandy Dungeon?

A roguelite RPG, fusing retro aesthetics with modern ideas and offbeat love-comedy!

Yamada-kun, builds a dungeon of delusions and delves right in!

Tune in to a musical mix of chiptunes and humming?!

Completely re-balanced for play on consoles!

New ranking system: become the bravest Yamada in the world!

Loot dungeons, evolve weapons, collect Dandy armour sets and catalog monsters

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles