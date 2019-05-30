Senran Kagura: Peach Ball Release Date Revealed for North America - News

/ 261 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher XSEED Games announced Senran Kagura: Peach Ball will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on July 9 and for Windows PC via Steam this summer.





Here is an overview of the game:



The latest entry in the genre-spanning Senran Kagurafranchise will bring frantic pinball and playful fun to Nintendo Switch owners this summer. One of Haruka’s experiments has turned some of her fellow shinobi into animals, at least mentally, and the only way to reverse the effect is the mystical Peach Ball—which happens to fit perfectly into a pinball machine! Plunge into this new adventure and flip, bump, spin, or ricochet the Peach Ball to return the shinobi to their normal selves.

This will be one of the hottest pinball games yet, with customizable tables, special minigames, a story mode, and fan-favorite additional modes including Diorama Mode and the Dressing Room. Senran Kagura: Peach Ball will launch for Nintendo Switch in North America on July 9 with the Accessories Galore set included as part of the base game, adding 30 bonus accessories for free!

The title will be available digitally on the Nintendo eShop for $39.99, while a $39.99 limited physical release with an exclusive new box illustration will contain previously unannounced bonus stickers featuring the girls in their animal form.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles