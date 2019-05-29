New Need for Speed Won't be Revealed in June, to Release This Year - News

/ 128 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts in ad the Need for Speed development team in a blog post announced a new Need for Speed game will release later this year, however, it will not be revealed in June at EA Play or E3 2019.

Read the blog post below:

Hold up . . . we are back!

What have we been up to? Well, as you can imagine, we’re in the business of making games, and Need for Speed games at that. You can also probably guess where this is going, but for those who haven’t– a new Need for Speed game will be releasing later in 2019!

This year is a bit of a special one for NFS, too, as we are turning 25 years. We’ve had almost 25 years going fast, and we can’t wait to kick-start our 26th with the next NFS game.

And while we’ve had some great memories over those twenty-five years, we’re not here to look back and reminisce. We’ve got our eyes set firmly on the future. But even while focusing on the future – especially this year – we’ve also thought a lot about what NFS means to you, and perhaps more importantly what we hope it will mean as we move forward.

Cars naturally top the list. You could say that the cars and customization of NFS are the beating heart of what we do. Without either of these, NFS fails to exist as we know it. These two elements play a pivotal role in the series and are two aspects that we consider to be foundational, meaning they aren’t going anywhere because NFS wouldn’t exist without them.

But NFS is also the culmination of many different aspects, and there’s a special essence that appears when all these aspects come together at a very high quality, an essence that helps create that unique NFS feeling. You could say this essence is our DNA, and it’s exactly what we’re injecting straight into our next project.

Tradition, and our above note about a new game later this year, dictates that this is the time when you’ll be eagerly hitting F5 on our Social Media channels, waiting for that first detailed sign of something new, for that first teaser to drop. But let’s hold fire on that for now.

Because traditions are all well and good, but they can also be broken, and new ones forged. Just because we’ve done something one way for the last few years, doesn’t mean we should continue to do so.

Are you going to hear more about the next NFS title? Yes. Is it being released this year? Yes. Will we be doing anything in June? No. It’s as simple as that, but we wanted to give you a heads up before you started asking “where are you?” Our goal is to deliver a truly memorable high-speed entry into the 25 years of NFS, rather than a series of promotional events. The game matters most – a sentiment we bet you share with us.

With that, know that we’re here, we’re building an amazing game that we can’t wait to show off, and the next time we talk, we’ll be packing our bags and heading south for the full unveiling. We’ll see you then.

– The NFS Team

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles