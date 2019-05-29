Rumor: The Last of Us Part II Delayed to Early 2020 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Kotaku's Jason Schreier is reporting The Last of Us Part II has been delayed from a fall 2019 release to an early 2020 release now that Death Stranding has been announced to release on November 8.

Looks like Death Stranding is about to get announced for a November release. The Last of Us 2 was also planned for fall 2019 but I actually just heard it got bumped to early 2020, possibly February? Either way, wild final year for PS4 https://t.co/wh6kimA73b — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 29, 2019

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

