Rumor: The Last of Us Part II Delayed to Early 2020 - VGChartz
by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 306 Views

Kotaku's Jason Schreier is reporting The Last of Us Part II has been delayed from a fall 2019 release to an early 2020 release now that Death Stranding has been announced to release on November 8.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (2 hours ago)

So be it. More polish and gives Days Gone some breathing room.

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (1 hour ago)

If The Last of Us Part II is delayed to early next year, I'll be OK with that. Better to have a polished game than a buggy one.

