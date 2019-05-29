Spyro Reignited Trilogy Rated for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 202 Views
Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been rated for Windows PC in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.
The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It includes remastered versions of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.
Wonder if it'll cost full price 9+ months later and enforce an FPS cap. I'd hope not.