Spyro Reignited Trilogy Rated for PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been rated for Windows PC in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.





The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It includes remastered versions of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

