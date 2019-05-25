Star Ocean: First Departure R Announced for PS4 & Switch, Worldwide Release Confirmed - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square-Enix have announced Star Ocean: First Departure R, a remake of the PSP title Star Ocean: First Departure, which will be coming to PS4 & Switch this year.

STAR OCEAN First Departure R, the very first entry in the #StarOcean series - setting course for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.



Keep communication channels open for further updates. pic.twitter.com/pOyJUVfA16 — STAR OCEAN (@StarOcean) May 25, 2019

First Departure itself was a remake of the original Star Ocean, although it wasn't revealed what extra features will be included (aside from a high-definition upgrade) to warrant the 'R' subtitle.

It was announced that First Departure R would be receiving a worldwide release, which is good news considering the PS4 & Vita port of Star Ocean: Second Evolution stayed Japan-only despite the game already being translated into English for its original PS1 release.

More Articles