Quantcast
Star Ocean: First Departure R Announced for PS4 & Switch, Worldwide Release Confirmed - VGChartz
Star Ocean: First Departure R Announced for PS4 & Switch, Worldwide Release Confirmed

Star Ocean: First Departure R Announced for PS4 & Switch, Worldwide Release Confirmed - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 228 Views

Square-Enix have announced Star Ocean: First Departure R, a remake of the PSP title Star Ocean: First Departure, which will be coming to PS4 & Switch this year.

First Departure itself was a remake of the original Star Ocean, although it wasn't revealed what extra features will be included (aside from a high-definition upgrade) to warrant the 'R' subtitle.

It was announced that First Departure R would be receiving a worldwide release, which is good news considering the PS4 & Vita port of Star Ocean: Second Evolution stayed Japan-only despite the game already being translated into English for its original PS1 release.


More Articles

1 Comments

hush404
hush404 (3 hours ago)

I'm super okay with this. SO is a series I feel doesn't get enough love.

  • 0