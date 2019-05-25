Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Coming to PS4 & PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Following its release on the Nintendo Switch at the start of this year, Suda51 has announced that Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will also be releasing on PS4 & PC in the near future.

We just announced that Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will be coming to PS4 and Steam! Stay tuned for more information!#Momocon2019 pic.twitter.com/YU4vcSy9Nm — Grasshopper (@Grasshopper_EN) May 25, 2019

No further details were given in terms of release dates or pricing, but Suda did tease that there may be more No More Heroes news at E3 this year.

