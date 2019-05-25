Quantcast
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Coming to PS4 & PC - VGChartz
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Coming to PS4 & PC

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Coming to PS4 & PC - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 241 Views

Following its release on the Nintendo Switch at the start of this year, Suda51 has announced that Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will also be releasing on PS4 & PC in the near future.

No further details were given in terms of release dates or pricing, but Suda did tease that there may be more No More Heroes news at E3 this year.


More Articles

3 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Fun little beat-em-up! Hated the dialogue-heavy sequences though.

  • 0
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (3 hours ago)

No love for Xbox.

  • 0
Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (3 hours ago)

That's on MS. They won't allow a game unless it can do half a million physical.

  • 0