Call of Duty 2019 is a

by Adam Cartwright , posted 2 hours ago / 240 Views

Multiple videogame industry sources, including Eurogamer and Jason Schreier from Kotaku, are reporting that this year's Call of Duty title will be entitled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and will act as a "soft reboot":

This isn't to be confused with the original entry in the sub-series which was called Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, although it seems with such a naming structure confusion is inevitable.

The game is to be helmed by Infinity War, the studio responsible for the original trilogy who most recently worked on Infinite Warfare in 2016. It is due to be formally announced by the end of June.


1 Comments

DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (2 hours ago)

I would ask what were they thinking?, but I just don't care enough. They can call it whatever the hell they want.

