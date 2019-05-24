Call of Duty 2019 is a "Soft Reboot" Entitled Modern Warfare - News

Multiple videogame industry sources, including Eurogamer and Jason Schreier from Kotaku, are reporting that this year's Call of Duty title will be entitled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and will act as a "soft reboot":

I can confirm this is true, and that it's hilarious. The first one was "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" so obviously the fourth one is "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Video games are absurd https://t.co/Ghb1m2srC4 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 24, 2019

This isn't to be confused with the original entry in the sub-series which was called Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, although it seems with such a naming structure confusion is inevitable.

The game is to be helmed by Infinity War, the studio responsible for the original trilogy who most recently worked on Infinite Warfare in 2016. It is due to be formally announced by the end of June.

