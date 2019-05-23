DC Universe Online Headed to Switch This Summer - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Daybreak Game Company announced DC Universe Online will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

DC Universe Online is a Free-to-Play, massive multiplayer online action game set in the popular DC Comics universe. Become one of a new breed of Heroes or Villains and wield incredible powers as you go to war with legendary characters such as Batman, Superman, Lex Luthor and The Joker.



Key Features:

Fast-paced action combat where you control every blow your character strikes.

Choose your side – Hero or Villain – and customize your character on its path to becoming a legend in the DC Universe.

Fight alongside and against your favorite DC characters including Batman, The Joker, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and many more.

Embark on story-driven adventures penned by famous DC Comics writers including Geoff Johns and Marv Wolfman.

Explore the DC Universe; walk the darkened streets of Gotham City, investigate the mysteries of the futuristic cityscape of Metropolis, and travel to legendary locations such as Arkham Asylum and the Watchtower.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles