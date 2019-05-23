Romance Visual Novel Aonatsu Line Headed to PS4 and PSV - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Publisher Entergram and developer Giga announced the romance visual novel, Aonatsu Line, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The game will launch in Japan, however, a release date was not announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tatsumi and his childhood friends Miki and Chihiro talked every day about what they would do during the upcoming summer vacation. By chance, they befriended the overly-honest ojou-sama Yui, who transferred to their school since she admired the co-education system, as well as kouhai Kotone, who had failed to make lasting friendships after trying too hard to fit in. This new group of five friends (?) began to plan for a memorable bittersweet summer vacation that happens only once in a lifetime.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles