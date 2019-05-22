YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Release Date Announced for North America - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America on October 1 for $49.99.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Your Love Awaits Beyond This World.

During his vacation from Sakaimachi Academy, Takuya Arima receives a package from his supposedly deceased father. It contains the mysterious Reflector Device which allows the user to travel between parallel worlds.

With help from his friends, teachers, and lovers, Takuya must unearth the mystery of his father’s legacy to prevent a calamity threatening to envelop reality itself.

Key Features:

The Power of the Reflector – Explore multiple timelines and revisit events through the unique gaming mechanic of the Reflector Device. This allows you to explore every timeline in detail. Activate the Reflector Device’s Auto Divergence Map System to return to an event with more knowledge and new items.

– Explore multiple timelines and revisit events through the unique gaming mechanic of the Reflector Device. This allows you to explore every timeline in detail. Activate the Reflector Device’s Auto Divergence Map System to return to an event with more knowledge and new items. Your Father’s Clues – Solve all the mysteries of Sakaimachi to uncover the secrets lying beneath Sword Cape. Collect items from one timeline and use them in the next to unlock Sword Cape’s hidden truth.

– Solve all the mysteries of Sakaimachi to uncover the secrets lying beneath Sword Cape. Collect items from one timeline and use them in the next to unlock Sword Cape’s hidden truth. Love Beyond Worlds – Can you find the hidden world waiting beyond Sakaimachi? Fall in love with every character to reach the true ending to this 40+ hour visual novel.

