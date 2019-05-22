Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble Headed to Steam This Summer - News

Developer Area 35 announced Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble will launch for Windows PC via Steam this summer.

View the Steam announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble is a completely new title that pushes the tactical, turn-based strategy genre forward, inspired by classics like Advance Wars. Greater challenges and stronger enemies test the mettle of Tiny Metal veterans, but with enhanced commander powers, new passive abilities, and additional difficulty modes, thrilling challenges await in every new firefight.

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble improves and expands upon the original’s formula across 39 new campaign missions and 77 skirmish maps, both escalating in complexity and ferocity. Units head into battle with never-before-seen tricks, take cover in the fog of war, refuel and stock up ammo when depleted, and ambush sinister Dinoldan forces to change the tides of war.

The world of Tiny Metal levels up through exploration and new victory conditions. A new world map pays homage to classic RPG elements, packed with secrets for inquisitive adventurers. Challenge enemies posing a variety of new win conditions in every level. Triumph against the Dinoldans demands strategic planning and more than just extra firepower.

Only the sharp, independent Commander Wolfram and her White Fangs can hope to stand against the conquering Dinoldan armies. Search for Wolfram’s brother and lead the White Fangs to victory, preventing dangerous ancient technology from falling into Dinoldan hands. The fate of a world ravaged by war hangs in the balance.

Acclaimed writer Hirotaka Inaba (I Am Setsuna) spins a twisting tale of intrigue, triumph, and tragedy, brought to life by a charming cast of memorable characters. Venerable composer Tomoki Miyoshi (I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, Steins;Gate) wrings emotion and intrigue from every cutscene and firefight.

