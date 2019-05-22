The Dreamcatcher Announced for Steam - News

Haunlin Games has announced The Dreamcatcher for Windows PC via Steam. The game is currently listed as "coming soon."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

There is a saying that "what you think about in the day, you will dream of it at night." Your daily life will affect your dream. However what if the dream can also affect the environment when you are awake?



You play as a young man who has just graduated from college and starts to earn your own living. One day in your mundane life, after having a strange dream, you wake up and find out that the things in the real life has changed. Somehow your dreams and the reality are intertwined. You need to travel into the dream worlds time after time, and make everything right again. In Sigmund Freud's theory, the dream is the fulfillment of the dreamer's wish. Then the question is:" What is the main character's wish?”



With the main focus on narrative and environmental storytelling, the game tries to explore the topics of dream and reality, human subconsciousness, and also love and relationships.



Key Features:

It is a personal story: You will experience a personal story about the main character in first person view.

Explore many distinct dream worlds: The dreams of the main character shift in various tones.

Find solutions when you awake to overcome obstacles in the dreams.

Mysterious atmosphere.

No combat, no violence.

Light puzzle elements.

