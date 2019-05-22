Mario Kart Tour Gameplay Footage Surfaces - News

Footage for Nintendo's upcoming Mario Kart Tour game for mobile devices has leaked. You can check out the footage below:

Currently confirmed characters include: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Rosalina, Waluigi, Baby Peach, Baby Daisy, Baby Rosalina, Metal Mario, Larry, Lemmy, Ludwig, Dry Bones, Dry Bowser, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Wendy, Morton, Iggy, Donkey Kong, Koopa Troopa, King Boo, Shy Guy, Roy, Wario, Yoshi, and Bowser.

A beta is already available in Japan and it apparently confirms certain worries fans had concerning the game's freemium nature. Many will be hoping that things change between the beta and the game's final release.

Looks like Mario Kart Tour beta is pretty hardcore with regards to monetization.



Multi-level gacha for drivers, karts and gliders.



Rare drivers have advantages during races.



Stamina system limits races available on an hourly basis.



(Subject to change, this is a beta.) — Dr. Serkan Toto ðŸ”œ E3 2019 (@serkantoto) May 22, 2019

