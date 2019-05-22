Quantcast
Mario Kart Tour Gameplay Footage Surfaces - VGChartz
Mario Kart Tour Gameplay Footage Surfaces

Mario Kart Tour Gameplay Footage Surfaces

by Patrick Day-Childs , posted 1 hour ago / 191 Views

Footage for Nintendo's upcoming Mario Kart Tour game for mobile devices has leaked. You can check out the footage below:

Currently confirmed characters include: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Rosalina, Waluigi, Baby Peach, Baby Daisy, Baby Rosalina, Metal Mario, Larry, Lemmy, Ludwig, Dry Bones, Dry Bowser, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Wendy, Morton, Iggy, Donkey Kong, Koopa Troopa, King Boo, Shy Guy, Roy, Wario, Yoshi, and Bowser.

A beta is already available in Japan and it apparently confirms certain worries fans had concerning the game's freemium nature. Many will be hoping that things change between the beta and the game's final release.

Thanks, ResetERA

 


