Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Headed West on August 20 - News

Publisher Konami announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 20 in North America and Europe for $39.99 / €39.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Exclusive for Nintendo Switch, Duelists will experience more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise history reliving stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.

Starting today, Duelists can pre-order retail and digital versions of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution. Exclusive to the physical retail version, Duelists will unpack three brand-new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Games cards. You will find the Link Monster, Progleo, along with the Cyberse Monster Micro Coder, and the Spell Card Cynet Codec! Duelists can also visit the Nintendo eShop to pre-order their digital version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution and be ready to duel on August 20.

With more than 9,000 cards, the most in any Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game video game, Duelists will build and customize competitive decks to challenge other players with local wireless and online play through Nintendo Switch Online.

