Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection Delayed to August 6 - News

/ 132 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Leadman Games and developer DrinkBox Studios announced Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection has been delayed from May 28 to August 6.

"We just wanted to let you know that due to unforeseen circumstances, the physical release of the Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection for Switch and PS4 has been officially delayed until August 6," said DrinkBox Studios. "It turns out that it’s not as simple to release a multi-application cart / disc as we initially thought! We’re confident in this new date however, and do not foresee any further delays.





"On the plus side, while we were figuring all of this out we’ve also figured out a way to include all of the DLC for both games as part of the purchase. On PS4, all DLC will be included on the disc, and on Switch the DLC will be included as codes in the box."

Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection includes Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee! 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles