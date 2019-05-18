Days Gone Makes it Three in a Row in New Zealand - SalesCraig Snow , posted 7 hours ago / 567 Views
Unlike in Australia, where Days Gone was dethroned in week 19 by Mortal Kombat 11, in nearby New Zealand Days Gone managed to hold onto the top spot in the charts for a third week running at retail, according to iGEA.
Red Dead Redemption 2 retains third place, while Minecraft on Nintendo platforms jumps to 5th, and a couple of older titles make re-entries off the back of sale promotions, including Assassin's Creed Origins at 4th and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End at 9th.
Here's the full top ten:
- Days Gone
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Minecraft (Nintendo platforms)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Minecraft (Microsoft platforms)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
