Minecraft Earth Announced

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Minecraft, developer Mojang and publisher Microsoft have announced Minecraft Earth, a brand new free-to-play augmented-reality mobile game seemingly inspired by Pokemon Go. Watch the trailer below:

Here is a description of the game from the official website:

MINECRAFT YOUR WORLD

The world of Minecraft enters our universe in a whole new way thanks to the power of augmented reality. Create, Explore, and Survive like never before! Sign up for a chance to be one of the first to play, receive updates about the game, and get your free Earth skin.

CREATE

Minecraft has always been a game about creativity, but Minecraft Earth gives you the chance to express yourself on a whole new scale. Share your masterpieces and delve into others’ creations!

COLLECT

Minecraft Earth features many of the mobs you know and love, along with a bunch of new ones. Over time, you’ll get the chance to breed unique variants, and use them to populate your builds.

COLLABORATE

Meet up with like-minded crafters and create masterpieces together. Work on a smaller scale with friends before taking your builds out into the wild at full size. You can even team up with others for mini-adventures!

EXPLORE

Your real-life neighborhood takes on a whole new dimension thanks to Minecraft Earth. Gather resources, take on challenges, and share your imagination with others. There’s a whole new world to discover!

Minecraft Earth will be available on Android and iOS devices this summer.

