Astral Chain Gets First Piece of Key Artwork - News

PlatinumGames' next action title, Astral Chain, has received its first piece of key artwork.

You can check it out below:

The game was announced at the start of March this year and is due to launch on the Nintendo Switch on 30th August 2019. A number of details for the game were revealed last month - to read those click this link.

