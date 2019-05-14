Take-Two Revenue Up, Profits Down. RDR 2, GTA V & NBA 2K19 Shipments Updated - Sales

Take-Two's fiscal year ended with revenue up 49% to $2.67 billion, with its fourth quarter accounting for $539.01 million, but net profits dropped by 37%, to $56.83 million.

The company also announced the following updated shipment figures for its biggest franchises and new game releases:

Red Dead Redemption 2 has now shipped 24 million units.

Grand Theft Auto V has shipped over 110 million units.

NBA 2K19 has shipped over 9 million units.

The Borderlands franchise has shipped over 43 million units, with almost 47% of that figure being for Borderlands 2 (20 million units).

That means Red Dead Redemption 2 shipped 1 million units last quarter, so while the overall figure is impressive sales have certainly slowed significantly. Take-Two is hoping that Red Dead Online will boost sales in the months to come.

NBA 2K19's performance makes it the best-selling entry in the series to-date, while Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell at an incredibly impressive rate - the game has shifted an additional 10 million units since late 2018.

Finally, Take-Two also marked Civilization VI for praise, saying it "significantly outperformed our expectations due to the popularity of the Nintendo Switch SKU and the title's expansion packs".

