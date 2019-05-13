Mortal Kombat 11 Slips Two Places in Italy, Days Gone Retains Top Spot - Sales

AESVI has released the latest Italian software chart for week 18, and it's good news for fans of Days Gone, as the game held onto its first place slot. Not such a strong hold from Mortal Kombat 11, though, as the PS4 version dropped two places to fourth and the Xbox One version slipped from 10th to 57th.

The week was notable for Call of Duty sales promotions and this resulted in numerous older entries across multiple platforms shooting up the chart. The PS4 version of Black Ops III shot up from 151st place to 9th; the PS4 version of Infinite Warfare went from 154th to 15th; the Xbox One version of Infinite Warfare climbed from 469th to 31st, making it the second best-selling Xbox One game in Italy in week 18; and even the PC version of Infinite Warfare managed to break the top 50, landing in 48th position.

Meanwhile the Switch's evergreen presence in the mid-card ensured that Nintendo's platform claimed 10 of the top 20 slots this week.

Here are the 20 best-selling games for Italy for Week 18, 2019:

Days Gone (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Spider-Man (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops III (PS4) Super Mario Party (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Just Dance 2019 (NS) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) FIFA 19 (NS) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4) Super Mario Odyssey (NS) Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy (PS4) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) Rocket League (PS4) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4)

