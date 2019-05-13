Dauntless Launches May 21st for PS4, XB1 & EGS - News

posted 5 hours ago

Monster Hunter-inspired action-RPG Dauntless will launch for PS4, XB1 and the Epic Games Store on May 21st, the developer Phoenix Labs announced. The title will be free-to-play across all consoles.

IGN have uploaded a number of videos showing gameplay of Dauntless running on a PS4 Pro:

Here is an overview of the game from the developer:

About

Battle for survival at the edge of the world. As a Slayer, it’s up to you to hunt down the boss-sized Behemoths that are devouring the land. Team up with millions of players as you master challenging co-op battles, craft deadly weapons and powerful armor, and forge your legend as a Slayer of Ramsgate.

Dauntless is a free-to-play online action RPG from Phoenix Labs. Look forward to regular updates, seasonal events, new Behemoths, and more in a rich, evolving world.

Key Features

Hunt Behemoths – Powerful, wild, and ravenous for the aether that holds the Shattered Isles aloft, Behemoths are a threat to our very existence. Team up with other Slayers to confront these massive beasts before they consume what’s left of our world.

– Powerful, wild, and ravenous for the aether that holds the Shattered Isles aloft, Behemoths are a threat to our very existence. Team up with other Slayers to confront these massive beasts before they consume what’s left of our world. Seek Out Other Slayers – Discover your strengths and refine your skills as you fight alongside up to three other Slayers. Whether you choose to hunt with real-life companions or match with Slayers across the globe, you’ll always have a friend in the fight.

– Discover your strengths and refine your skills as you fight alongside up to three other Slayers. Whether you choose to hunt with real-life companions or match with Slayers across the globe, you’ll always have a friend in the fight. Forge Your Legend – Harness the power of Behemoths you hunt by converting their parts into powerful armaments. Dyes, cells, and transmog stones let you further customize looks and loadouts to define your role as a legendary Slayer.

– Harness the power of Behemoths you hunt by converting their parts into powerful armaments. Dyes, cells, and transmog stones let you further customize looks and loadouts to define your role as a legendary Slayer. Discover the Isles – Join millions of Slayers who call the Shattered Isles home. From the frontier settlement of Ramsgate to the turbulent reaches of the Maelstrom, there’s so much to explore — and so much worth protecting.

