Dragon Ball FighterZ Kid Goku GT DLC Out Now - News

/ 143 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has released the Kid Goku (GT) for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

View the latest trailer for the DLC character below:





Here is an overview of the character:

After an errant wish by Emperor Pilaf, Goku has been transformed into a child during the Dragon Ball GT series. This younger Goku packs a big punch with special attacks like the Super Kamehameha attack, transforming him into Super Saiyan 3. Goku is also able to use his Super Spirit Bomb, Power Pole, and Reverse Kamehameha to flatten the competition.



Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles