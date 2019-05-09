Hitman HD Pack Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft announced Hitman HD Pack is available now via Xbox One Backward Compatibility.

Hitman HD Pack is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/GxgzpDjz8b — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 9, 2019

Some other recently added games include Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge,Trials Evolution, Crackdown 2, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, From Dust and Costume Quest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles