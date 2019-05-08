Kinda Funny Games E3 2019 Showcase Set for June 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 170 Views
Kinda Funny Games announced its showcase at E3 2019 will be held on Monday, June 10. It will start at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET.
#KFGShowcase #E3— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) May 8, 2019
Monday, June 10th at 4:30 p.m. PT.https://t.co/2c7u5uZmvs pic.twitter.com/dtCbRrP032
Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences:
- Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
- Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET
- PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
- Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
- Kinda Funny Games - June 10 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET
- Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
- Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.