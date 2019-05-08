Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory Listed for Switch by Spanish Retailers - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory was listed for the Nintendo Switch by Spanish retailers Fnac and Game.es. The listings have since been removed. Game.es does host a list for a placeholder box art. Both websites listed the game for an October 30 release.

The June 2019 issue if V-Jump teased the July 2019 issue will have "big" Digimon news. The magazine will release on May 21.





Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles