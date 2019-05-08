Tekken X Street Fighter Completion in Question Due to Tekken 7's Success - News

/ 71 Views

by, posted 21 minutes ago

It's been almost nine years since Tekken X Street Fighter was announced at San Diego Comic Con. The game will pit fighters from Street Fighter and Tekken against each other, using the Tekken engine. This is in contrast to Street Fighter X Tekken, which uses Street Fighter's engine and released in 2012.

We haven't seen much of Tekken X Street Fighter and it looks like we might not actually get to see a finished product, potentially due to Tekken 7's success.

Speaking to Video Game Chronicles in Tokyo about the project, producer and designer Katsuhiro Harada said:

"I was excited about that and I have passion for it, but my logical and business thinking has me wondering if I really should do it."

He even said that he would need to re-approach Capcom to continue to project:



"Yes, I am emotionally up for it,” he said. “I still want to release the game. However, as much as I want to proceed with the project, things have changed a lot since 2012. So I need to get approval and I need to speak to Capcom again as well — they may say ‘no’ now.”

Apparently the project was around 30% complete before being put on hold, and with the potential of another console generation on the horizon, it may be time to put this dream to bed.

Read the full interview here.

More Articles