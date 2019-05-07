EA in Talks to Bring Apex Legends to Mobile - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Electronic Arts during its latest earnings call for its fourth quarter results discussed Apex Legends. The publisher revealed it is now the "fastest-growing new game" ever with hitting over 50 million players two months ago.

EA is currently in "advanced negotiations" to bring the game to new regions and platforms. This includes a release on mobile platforms, as well as in China and Korea.





Apex Legends is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles