EA Announces New Need for Speed and Plants Vs. Zombies Games Coming Out This Fall

Electronic Arts during its latest financial report announced new Need for Speed and Plants vs. Zombies games are coming out during the company's third quarter, which runs from October to December. The games are both listed to come out for consoles and Windows PC.
Need for Speed Payback, the last entry in the series, released in November 2017. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 released in February 2016.
The publisher is also set to release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.
Need for Speed really trying to hang in there, they must be planning something big for this series if it wants to survive any longer. Forza has just taken the torch and ran away with it.
They actually announced both of these back in March. PvZ game is probably Garden Warfare 3, Amazon leaked an artbook for it awhile back. As for NFS, dream game for me would be Underground 3, but will probably never happen.
Even if its Underground 3 it will be nothing like the first two...
Probably not, but we shall see. They tried to do a spiritual successor to Underground back in 2015, but people hated it, so maybe this time they will take the time to go back and see what made Underground 2 so damn good, and actually emulate that formula properly this time around. They're coming off a string of 2 flops in a row, and EA likes to close studios that underperform, so Ghost Games really needs to step up their game this time around if they don't want to get shutdown by EA.
I might be in the minority here but i really enjoyed the PvZ Garden Warfare games. As for Need 4 Speed.. ill wait for the next Horizon game.
Forza Horizon 4 will more then likely get a third expansion this fall so it still be the arcade racer to play when that next Need For Speed game comes out.
Why can't they just make a sequel to the first PvZ game? It was such a fun game...
They did, but it's mobile only.
