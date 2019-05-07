EA Announces New Need for Speed and Plants Vs. Zombies Games Coming Out This Fall - News

/ 489 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts during its latest financial report announced new Need for Speed and Plants vs. Zombies games are coming out during the company's third quarter, which runs from October to December. The games are both listed to come out for consoles and Windows PC.

Need for Speed Payback, the last entry in the series, released in November 2017. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 released in February 2016.

The publisher is also set to release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles