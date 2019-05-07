Resident Evil 2 'Exceeded Expectations' And Devil May Cry 5 'Performed Strongly' - News

/ 587 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Capcom in its fourth quarter report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, stated that the remake of Resident Evil 2 have "exceeded expectations" and Devil May Cry 5 "performed strongly."

The Monster Hunter series has also helped with the improving profits, lead by Monster Hunter: World.





Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 are available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles