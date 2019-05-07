Quantcast
Resident Evil 2 'Exceeded Expectations' And Devil May Cry 5 'Performed Strongly'

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 587 Views

Capcom in its fourth quarter report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, stated that the remake of Resident Evil 2 have "exceeded expectations" and Devil May Cry 5 "performed strongly."

The Monster Hunter series has also helped with the improving profits, lead by Monster Hunter: World.


Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 are available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

4 Comments

Mospeada21CA
Mospeada21CA (7 hours ago)

Congrats, Capcom!! Looking forward to your line-up!!

DakonBlackblade
DakonBlackblade (5 hours ago)

This pretty much confirms we are getting a 3 remake, nice.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (1 hour ago)

I just want to know the numbers for DMC5's sales

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (3 hours ago)

Yes when you give fans what they're asking for they'll gladly part with their savings.

