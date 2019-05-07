Gungrave G.O.R.E Scumland Concept Art Released - News

Iggymob has released two new pieces of concept art for Gungrave G.O.R.E that showcases the Scumland.

太平洋の香港近海に突然現れた謎の島…人々はそこをスカムランドと呼んでいた

歓楽と暴力が支配する島、スカムランド.. the Pacific... a mysterious island appeared at coastal near Hong Kong...people call it "Scumland"...

place that is controlled by violence and pleasure.

Here is an overview of the game:

Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be released on December, 2019 on PS4. Get rid of Raven Clan, clan that makes the drug called "SEED", with full break and amazing action. Latest graphics and brand new story will enhance your gaming experience!

Gungrave G.O.R.E will launch for the PlayStation 4 in December 2019.

