Splitgate: Arena Warfare Launches for PC As a Free-to-Play Title on May 22 - News

/ 304 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher and developer 1047 Games announced Splitgate: Arena Warfare will launch for Windows PC as a free-to-play game on May 22.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Splitgate: Arena Warfare is a fast-paced multiplayer shooter that uses player-controlled portals to create a new dimension of arena combat.



Evoking memories of the most revered shooters of the past two decades, Splitgate: Arena Warfare embraces the classic and familiar feel of close-quarters combat while adding a multi-directional twist that adds a never-before-seen spatial wrinkle to the arena shooter setting. Battle against up to 10 friends in online multiplayer or refine your skills versus formidable AI.



Splitgate: Arena Warfare is designed to be equally accessible to first-time and veteran FPS players, with an infinitely high skill cap that will take players hundreds of hours to refine and master. Splitgate is built in Unreal Engine 4 by 1047 Games, a passionate group of Halo fans, whose experience and love for the genre transcends the typical development team.



Fly. Flank. Frag.

Constant movement is encouraged and rewarded as players strategically place portals to FLY, FLANK and FRAG through the air to create incredible, previously-impossible highlights.

1-50 Ranking System

Instead of a complicated and convoluted matchmaking system, Splitgate: Arena Warfare uses a simple, intuitive 1-50 ranking system determined purely on player wins and losses, cutting down on in-game griefing while providing little incentive for player boosting.

Equal Playing Field

Players start each match with the same loadout, eliminating any unfair advantages from the start. Power weapons spawn on a timer across the map, and players are encouraged to use these powerful weapons to achieve montage-worthy killstreaks.

Easy to Learn, Difficult to Master

Standard FPS controls and intuitive portal mechanics mean beginners are up and running right off the bat. However, players must constantly evolve strategies and their ability to think with portals in order to outsmart one another. The skill cap is unlimited.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles