Ghost Recon World Premiere Set for May 9 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Follwing a tease last week, Ubisoft confirmed it will be announcing a new Ghost Recon game on May 9 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET.

Calling all Ghosts.



Tune into the #GhostRecon World Premiere event May 9 at 11:30 am PT.



❤️ this Tweet to watch the Official Announce Trailer on May 9! pic.twitter.com/n7emQ6M0p7 — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) May 6, 2019

The last game in the franchise, Ghost Recon Wildlands, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in March 2017.

