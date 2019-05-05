Final Fantasy XIV Owners Can Get Heavensward Expansion for Free - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix is giving away the first expansion Heavensward for Final Fantasy XIV away for free to owners of the base game until June 27. All updates for the expansion that were added after it launched are included.

The next expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is called Shadowbringers and will launch on July 2. It also includes the previous two expansions.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles