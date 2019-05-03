New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Shakedown: Hawaii - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Doughlings: Arcade, PS4 — Digital

For the King, PS4 — Digital

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone, PS4 — Digital

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, PS4 — Digital

My Big Sister, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Party Arcade, PS4 — Digital

Puyo Puyo Champions, PS4 — Digital

Reverse Crawl, PS4 — Digital

Shakedown: Hawaii, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

