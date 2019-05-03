Ubisoft Possibly Teases Ghost Recon Announcement for May 9 - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft has updated the Skell Technology website with an teaser for a Skellcon event happening on May 9 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET. Skellcon Technology is a fictional company in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

The event on May 9 could possibly be for an announcement for a new Ghost Recon game.





Ghost Recon Wildlands released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in March 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles