New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Shakedown: Hawaii, Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package - William D'Angelo
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 17 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
May 7
- European Conqueror X
- Car Mechanic Manager
- Shakedown: Hawaii
- Puyo Puyo Champions
May 8
- Meow Motors
May 9
- Ascendance
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
- Monster Puzzle
- Frane: Dragons' Odyssey
- MechiKnights -Blood bagos-
May 10
- Dragon Pinball
- My Big Sister
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Blazing Beaks
- Reverse Crawl
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
