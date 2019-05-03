New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Shakedown: Hawaii, Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 17 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

May 7

European Conqueror X

Car Mechanic Manager

Shakedown: Hawaii

Puyo Puyo Champions

May 8

Meow Motors

May 9

Ascendance

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows

Monster Puzzle

Frane: Dragons' Odyssey

MechiKnights -Blood bagos-

May 10

Dragon Pinball

My Big Sister

Lovecraft's Untold Stories

Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package

Blazing Beaks

Reverse Crawl

