Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Release Date Revealed

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay announced Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on June 18, and for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in 19th century England. A paranormal force has summoned a demon-infested castle, revealing crystal shards infused with tremendous magical power.

Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s curse which slowly crystallizes her body. To save humanity, and herself in the process, Miriam must fight through the castle and defeat the summoner, Gebel.

Collect, craft and unlock a vast array of weapons, equipment and loot to defeat the countless minions and bosses of hell that await!

Key Features:

Igavania Spiritual Successor – Koji Igarashi, one of the renowned godfathers of the genre, is creating a new, modern side-scrolling action RPG experience that will satisfy long time Castlevania fans.

– Koji Igarashi, one of the renowned godfathers of the genre, is creating a new, modern side-scrolling action RPG experience that will satisfy long time Castlevania fans. Vast and Deep Gameplay – Unlock spells and powers, find, craft and upgrade several types of weapons and special items to change Miriam’s appearance, mix and match gear and abilities to find your playstyle.

– Unlock spells and powers, find, craft and upgrade several types of weapons and special items to change Miriam’s appearance, mix and match gear and abilities to find your playstyle. High Fidelity 2.5 Graphics – Everything in Bloodstained is rendered in loving 3D detail on a 2D side scrolling environment that changes and evolves as you play.

– Everything in Bloodstained is rendered in loving 3D detail on a 2D side scrolling environment that changes and evolves as you play. Lots of Ways to Play – With several online and offline modes like Boss Rush, Speed Run, Classic, Nightmare, and Roguelike mode, Bloodstained has unparalleled replay value found nowhere else in the genre.

– With several online and offline modes like Boss Rush, Speed Run, Classic, Nightmare, and Roguelike mode, Bloodstained has unparalleled replay value found nowhere else in the genre. Orchestral Music by Industry Legends – With music by Michiru Yamane and Ippo Yamada, respectively, veterans of the Castlevania Franchise and Capcom brand, Bloodstained’s music is an unforgettable experience.

– With music by Michiru Yamane and Ippo Yamada, respectively, veterans of the Castlevania Franchise and Capcom brand, Bloodstained’s music is an unforgettable experience. Iga’s Biggest Castle – Bloodstained’s game world is the biggest of Koji Igarashi’s entire career, with a map size almost 2x as big as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

– Bloodstained’s game world is the biggest of Koji Igarashi’s entire career, with a map size almost 2x as big as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Multiple Characters to Choose From –Aside from the enigmatic Miriam there are secret playable characters awaiting discovery.

