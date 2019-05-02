Wonder Boy Returns Remix Headed to Switch on May 23 - News

CFK announced Wonder Boy Returns Remix will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 23 for $14.99 / 1,620 yen.

Wonder Boy Returns Remix includes Wonder Boy Returns with the Charge Shot feature.

View a trailer of the game below:

Wonder Boy Returns is available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



